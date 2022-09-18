Pamela Macal joined a long list of business owners and managers when she recently was inducted as a member of The Rotary Club of Santa Maria.
Macal and her husband Dan are the parents of two children, the eldest of whom is studying at college in Minnesota. She attended local schools before earning a Juris Doctor degree from University of Wisconsin Law School.
She has been an award winning practitioner of employment law in Wisconsin being awarded one of Wisconsin Magazine’s Top 40 under 40 in business. On the Central Coast Pam and Dan operate multiple McDonald’s locations, where Macal serves as CIO.