Steve and Lisa Palmer, shown at their Los Olivos home, are the Santa Ynez Valley co-honorees for Volunteer of the Year for Community Enhancement. They’ve been involved in all sorts of things from NatureTrak and aquatics to the Los Olivos Community Services District board.

 Len Wood, Contributor

If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement.

Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards.

“My ethos on volunteering: if you can do it, you should do it. If you have the ability, it’s almost like an obligation as a community member to give back and pay it forward,” Steve said.

