If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement.
Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards.
“My ethos on volunteering: if you can do it, you should do it. If you have the ability, it’s almost like an obligation as a community member to give back and pay it forward,” Steve said.
It’s a theory he shares with his wife of nearly 32 years.
“The smallest thing does matter. It’s a collective effort. Everyone in this day and age looks to grand gestures or sweeping mandates, but that’s not how things happen; they happen quietly and incrementally through the efforts of the doers in the world. There’s always going to be tension, unrest and conflict in this world; that doesn’t mean you don’t show up to help the people around you,” Lisa said.
Originally from Southern California — he Newport Beach and she San Marino — Steve and Lisa were raised by parents who were active volunteers.
Some of Steve’s earliest memories involve sorting coins his mother collected in the Mother’s March of Dimes. He’d join his mother when she donated blood, and as soon as he was old enough, he began his own twice monthly donation.
Lisa’s mother, Ann Bertero, volunteered in community hospitals everywhere they lived, so Lisa’s earliest memories are of making care packages for kids in the pediatric unit at Los Angeles County Hospital. While her mom volunteered in labor and delivery, Lisa served as a candy striper.
“I never thought I’d be a volunteer for life, but I think service is in my DNA. We’re put on this Earth to do something productive with our gifs and our time. For me, part of that is being of service in my community, and that can take a lot of different forms,” Lisa said.
Bertero and Palmer moved to Santa Barbara in the 1980s. At the age of 20, Steve moved north to attend UCSB, and in 1985 a job change introduced him to Buellton.
“The community was very welcoming. I came as a single guy, knowing nobody, but pretty quickly I met Frank Kelsey, the (2011) Man of the Year, and he welcomed me to his softball team,” Steve said.
One greeting led to another meeting, one game to another, and before he knew it Steve was embraced by a brotherhood of community movers and shakers, several of whom would later be honored as Santa Ynez Valley Man of the Year.
“Frank is probably one of the most tireless people you’ll ever meet in his efforts for youth rec groups. I got to know people like Dick Christensen and others who spent their lifetimes giving back to the community, so they’ve provided me lots of inspiration over the years,” Steve said.
In 1988, Steve and Lisa met at a concert at Gainey Vineyard. The following year, she joined Steve in Goleta, and in 1990 they married.
In 1997, they made the jump over the pass to buy their home in Los Olivos where they raised Los Olivos Spartan and SYVHS Pirate alumni sons Andrew, Brendan and Ian.
“Moving up here was one of the greatest decisions we ever made. It’s a close-knit community where we had the ability to give our kids a safe environment to grow up in, where they could walk out the front door and ride their bikes or walk to town and you feel comfortable that they’ll be fine. People care about each other as neighbors and friends, and I think that’s a good environment for raising human beings who prioritize other people’s needs,” Lisa said.
Indeed, Lisa and Steve have placed community among their top priorities.
“It’s interesting we don’t have a lot of overlap. We seem to have a divide and conquer approach. What we have in common is that we both feel called to serve and give of our time and talents, but that has manifested itself in different organizations,” Lisa said.
She began her service in the valley like many parents do: as a classroom volunteer. Her responsibilities and leadership roles since have spanned various organizations benefiting local youth, students, adults and the underserved:
- Yes on Measure N – Los Olivos $4.65 Million School Bond Committee Chair 2006
- Los Olivos School District Board of Trustees 2006-2014
- Los Olivos School Foundation Founding Board Member
- Los Olivos Community Services District Formation Committee 2016-2018
- Los Olivos Community Services District Board of Directors 2018-present
- NatureTrack Foundation volunteer 2011-present
- Veggie Rescue Board Member 2022-present
- Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation 2016-present
- VeggieRescue volunteer 2022-present
And when COVID-19 had folks shut in, she joined other St. Mark’s In-The-Valley volunteers in delivering meals.
“She’s the one who’s taken on the hard jobs in the volunteer world, everything from school boards to trying to get the pool developed, to Los Olivos Community Service District: tough, tough jobs. She’s a very solid, quick thinker and sees through all the fog to what needs to be done to get things done. She’s definitely just an incredible doer,” Steve said.
But his efforts are hardly something to sniff at:
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Audit Committee member 2019-present
- Solvang Chamber of Commerce past director
- Buellton Cityhood volunteer 1988
- AYSO coach 1998-2006
- Santa Ynez Valley Pony Baseball coach 1998-2005
- UCSB Economic Forecast Project, North County board member 2016-present
- Friends of the Santa Ynez Valley Library board member 1999-2005
- NatureTrack Foundation board member 2011-present
- Solvang Rotary Club July 4 Committee Chair 2015-present
- Los Olivos School Foundation founding board member 2005-16
“He’s awesome. He’s this quiet, Steady Eddy who loves this community and this country. We’re a good pair in that community engagement is important to both of us. Our love of family and love of community are two of the things that have bound us and kept us together,” Lisa said.
Both clearly present themselves as problem solvers, doers, movers and shakers, but so are they inspired by the many others who make the Santa Ynez Valley what it is.
“I’m inspired by people who take risks and don’t take ‘no’ for an answer, that are just tenacious, committed and find a way forward. When you face adversity, complexity, controversy, it’s easy for people to give up and walk away, but if you just chip away and keep figuring and keep your eyes on the prize, make sacrifices to make it happen, that’s what inspires me,” Lisa said.