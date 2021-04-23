When Carolyn Turton’s kidneys began to fail a year ago, the Orcutt woman looked to her family to find a biological match to donate a kidney for transplant.

“I thought I had to find my own donor,” said Carolyn, now 63.

But husband Dave and son Scott were ruled out as donors, leaving son Jason as her hope for a transplant.

“I’m an O-negative [blood type], so I said, ‘I’m a match. This is happening,’” said Jason, 32. “When they called and said I wasn’t a match, I was devastated, absolutely devastated.”

It meant Carolyn would go on a waiting list and be on dialysis until a donor was found, which Jason said can take eight to nine years.

“The hard part for my mom was her body was working overtime,” Jason said. “She was always tired.”

Meanwhile in Bishop, 400 miles away, Jeff Aukee needed a second kidney transplant.

In 2019, the kidney donated 14 years earlier by his wife stopped functioning, and Jeff found himself on dialysis three days a week. It wasn’t where he wanted to be.

“When you’re on dialysis, you lose time with your family,” said Jeff, now 56. “You lose part of your life.”

In February 2020, his daughter, Brittin Gillespie, now 31, started the process of determining if she was a match.

“Since I was 13, I knew I wanted to donate a kidney, and I was ready to do it,” Brittin said.

But the COVID-19 pandemic put the process on hold for several months. It wasn’t until August she got the word: She wasn’t a match.

“She couldn’t donate because I had my wife’s antibodies from her kidney,” Jeff said.

But both families had agreed to be considered for a paired kidney exchange program through which a donor provides a kidney to a recipient in exchange for a family member or friend receiving a kidney from a donor connected to the other recipient.

Carolyn and Jeff were notified a match had been found for each of them.

They didn’t know it, because the identities of donors and recipients are kept confidential, but Jason was a match for Jeff, and Brittin was a match for Carolyn.

The odds of that happening are slim, said Dr. Michael de Vera, director of the Loma Linda University Transplant Institute.

“Several hundred kidney swaps between two or more pairs of recipients and donors occur in the U.S. every year,” de Vera said. “Of those swaps, only a few of them constitute situations like this, where two young donors swap their kidneys to recipients who happen to be each other’s parents.”

The big day

Plans for the dual transplants were initially stalled because Carolyn contracted COVID-19 around the first of the year.

“Once they set a date, everyone has to stay healthy,” Jeff noted.

But finally, at 7:30 a.m. March 23, Jason was wheeled into the operating room at Sutter’s California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco and Brittin entered the oprerating room at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

“There were a lot of logistics there, but they say they do it all the time,” Carolyn said.

After one kidney was removed from Jason and Brittin, the organs were packed into boxes and placed on commercial airlines for their flights north and south.

“About 10:30, they crossed, and Leroy waved,” Jason said with a laugh, explaining that was the name he and his mother had given the kidney he was donating.

At 5:30 p.m., Jeff was wheeled into the Loma Linda operating room and Carolyn entered the Pacific Medical Center operating room to receive their donated kidneys.

“I was able to see [Brittin] in recovery, and she got to see me wheeled into the OR,” Jeff said.

Following the surgery, Jason was relieved when the doctor told him Carolyn’s new kidney had started functioning immediately and was operating at capacity.

“The doctor said it was operating better than his were,” Jason said. “He said, ‘She has the kidney of a 20-year-old.’”

Connecting the dots

Transplant donor and recipient identities aren’t revealed to each other until after the surgeries are completed and only if all parties agree. Contact is then arranged by the organization that set up the transplants.

But Jason had been posting about it on social media using #kidneydonor and #kidneytransplant, and Brittin came across his posts. Realizing the surgeries took place at the same time on the same day with one in San Francisco, she reached out a week later with apologies if she was invading the Turtons’ privacy.

Jason said he didn’t see her 2:45 p.m. message right away, but he did see the one about five hours later that asked, “Did you name it Leroy?”

Since then, the two families have been in regular contact.

On Thursday, they had a reunion via Zoom to talk about the experience with a few reporters sitting in.

“You’ve changed my life and gave me a new lease on life,” Carolyn told Brittin. “There are no words to describe what you’ve done for us and your father.”

Brittin responded, “I wish I could do more. … I would do it 100 times over if I could.”

They all had high praise for their medical teams and everyone who was involved in the process.

Jason said the only complaint he had was that some of the people at Pacific Medical Center were San Francisco Giants fans. He and his mother are hardcore L.A. Dodgers fans and, in fact, received a “care package” from the Dodgers prior to the surgeries.

Jeff and Brittin didn’t admit to being fans of any particular team.

“I guess we’re blood relatives now, so you’re going to have to be Dodger fans,” Carolyn told them.

They all also urged everyone to become an organ donor and urged those waiting for a donated organ to not give up, because there are many programs available like the paired kidney exchange.

“This was the cool thing, for me, I was not just saving my mom’s life, I got to save another life,” Jason said. “If you can donate, you should, because you’re saving someone’s life.”