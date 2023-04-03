The 12th annual Painted Chair fundraiser returned to the Santa Maria Town Center mall. Participants can purchase raffle tickets for customized chairs and the proceeds will benefit reading programs at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The 12th annual Painted Chair fundraiser returned to the Santa Maria Town Center mall. Participants can purchase raffle tickets for customized chairs and the proceeds will benefit reading programs at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library group is inviting community members to participate in its 12th annual Painted Chair fundraiser that started this weekend.
Community artists have donated their time and skill to create book-inspired chairs and other items that are being raffled off to the public. Proceeds from the sales of the works support reading and literacy programs in the community and the Santa Maria Public Library.
Raffle tickets are one for $1 or six for $5 and are available for purchase at the storefront location on the second floor of Santa Maria Town Center East near Macy's. The tickets went on sale Saturday.
Drawings for the winners will be held at 4 p.m. April 14. Winners don’t need to be present and the drawing to win.
Find more information on the event call (805) 925-7116 or visit the group's website at https://fsmpl.org.
The 12th annual Painted Chair fundraiser raffle returns to Santa Maria | Photos