This fundraiser is on and it's a cozy one.

The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library group is inviting community members to participate in its 12th annual Painted Chair fundraiser that started this weekend.

Community artists have donated their time and skill to create book-inspired chairs and other items that are being raffled off to the public. Proceeds from the sales of the works support reading and literacy programs in the community and the Santa Maria Public Library.

