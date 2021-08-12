Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta has been suspended until Aug. 23 so a bridge can be replaced and several railroad switches can be upgraded, a spokesman for the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency.
However, bus connections will be available for southbound trains 768 and 796 and northbound trains 763 and 785, the LOSSAN Agency spokesman said.
The Coast Starlight passenger trains also will not operate along that corridor during the same time period.
To maintain service south of Goleta, a single Pacific Surfliner train will have a nightly layover at a temporary location in Santa Barbara, the spokesman said.
“We understand and regret these closures cause a short-term inconvenience to our passengers and the neighboring communities,” said Donna DeMartino, managing director for LOSSAN Agency. “When these improvements are complete, they will allow for faster, safer, more efficient and even expanded service on the north end of our corridor.”
LOSSAN is funding the improvements being implemented by Union Pacific Railroad that include replacement of the Narlon Bridge located on Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Stretching 720 feet across San Antonio Creek, the 125-year-old steel trestle bridge needs to be completely replaced, the spokesman said.
Railroad switches at several locations will be modernized from the currently hand-operated type, which is expected to improve Pacific Surfliner efficiency.
For more information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com.