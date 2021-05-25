Reservations will be required on four peak travel weekends for Pacific Surfliner trains that travel between San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, an Amtrak spokesman said.
Although additional cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains, the number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner is limited.
Reservations will be required on Memorial Day weekend, May 28 to June 1; Fourth of July weekend, July 2 through 5; the opening weekend of horse racing at Del Mar Racetrack, July 16 through 19; and Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 through 7.
More dates may be added where a reservation is required, depending on travel demand throughout the summer.
The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended on most of the dates above, during which monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains, the spokesman said.
Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used.
However, multiple-ride ticketholders will be required to confirm each trip — by train and date — through the Amtrak RideReserve program at Amtrak.com, on the Amtrak app or through an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.
Passengers are asked to follow safety measures and public health orders in place during their trips and at their destinations, including wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, washing hands or using sanitizer often and staying home if they are feeling sick.
For the latest information on reservations, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.