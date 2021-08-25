Due to an anticipated increase in travelers over the Labor Day holiday, Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency announced reservations will be required Sept. 3 through 7 for the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.
Additional train cars are being added to increase available seats on select Surfliner trains traveling between San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, a LOSSAN spokeswoman said.
However, the number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner train is limited.
More dates when a reservation is required may be added, depending on travel demand, the spokeswoman said.
The Rail 2 Rail program also will be suspended Sept. 3 through 7, when monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.
Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used, but multiride ticketholders will be required to confirm each trip by train and date.
Trip confirmations may be made through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or an Amtrak agent prior to the reservation period.
For the latest information on Surfliner reservations, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.