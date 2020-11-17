Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to move electric lines underground along Bradley Road in Orcutt

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will start moving electric power lines underground on a 1.5-mile stretch of South Bradley Road extending north and south of Foster Road, with preliminary work beginning this week, a company spokesman said.
The project along a section of Bradley Road from near Crestmont Drive to near Amethyst Drive will include digging trenches to carry the underground lines and installing 11 new streetlight poles.
It will also result in the removal of about 30 existing utility poles, 7,000 feet of overhead wire and various pieces of oil-filled equipment, the spokesman said.
Crestmont Drive is located about half a mile north of Foster Road, and Amethyst Drive is located about three-quarters of a mile south of Foster.
Contractors are scheduled to start inspecting the construction area for other underground facilities Thursday, with actual trenching work expected to start later this month or in early December, the spokesman said.
If the project proceeds on schedule, existing utility poles will be removed around May of next year, the spokesman said.
PG&E already has used mail and phone calls to notify residents in the area of the impending construction work, which is planned to proceed without any disruption of electrical service to customers.
However, occasional lane closures will take place on Bradley Road in the work areas.
Traffic congestion is expected to increase as the work nears Foster Road, where both Righetti and St. Joseph high schools are located, so drivers should be prepared for slowing traffic due to lane closures, the spokesman said.
Motorists approaching closed lanes will be directed by warning signs, diversion cones and flaggers.
Santa Barbara County nominated the location for placing the lines underground using funds collected from ratepayers under the California Public Utilities Commission’s Rule 20A, and the project was approved by PG&E.
Sections of electric service lines north and south of the project area already are underground, and county officials believe moving additional lines underground will beautify the largely residential area.
For more information, call PG&E’s Customer Service Hotline toll-free at 800-743-5000 or email electricreliability@pge.com.
For more information about Rule 20A and other programs for moving utilities underground, visit the CPUC page at www.cpuc.ca.gov/General.aspx?id=4403.
