Pacific Christian Private School was selected for a 2021 Best of Santa Maria Award in the private elementary school category, according to the Santa Maria Award Program.
Located on Santa Maria Way, Pacific Christian School is a K-8 school with approximately 180 students enrolled.
The Santa Maria Award Program annually recognizes the achievements of companies and businesses in the Santa Maria community, according to its website.
Winners are selected based on the quality of their operations and their ability to implement programs that create long-term value and competitive advantages.
"The Santa Maria Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy," the website reads.