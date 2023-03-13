Money Talks winner photo.jpg

Oxnard resident Lisa B. holds up a $50,000 check she won Sunday night at the Chumash Casino Resort’s quarterly “Money Talks” grand-prize giveaway.

 Contributed

An Oxnard woman took home a $50,000 cash prize Sunday night at the Chumash Casino Resort’s quarterly “Money Talks” grand prize giveaway.

A resort spokesman said the winner, a guest known as Lisa B., collected her winnings after hearing her name called at 10 p.m., and posed for a photo "smiling from ear to ear" holding a check for $50,000.

The spokesman noted that Lisa had been accumulating entries for the quarterly drawing since November by using her player’s club card whenever she played slots or table games on the casino floor.

 

