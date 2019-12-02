A 16-year-old from Oxnard was killed and four others were injured Saturday following a two-car collision at the intersection of southbound Highway 101 and Cat Canyon Road in Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. when 46-year-old Rosalio Gutierrez, of Parlier, attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in her 2004 Toyota Camry to make a left turn into the northbound lanes, the CHP said.
Gutierrez failed to yield to traffic in the southbound lane, according to the CHP, and was broadsided by a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Francisco Gomez, of Oxnard, who was traveling approximately 65 mph in the left lane.
The teenager, who was not identified, was sitting in the left rear passenger seat at the time of the collision, the CHP said. After the crash, he was flown to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Gutierrez and the three passengers in the Accord, including a 38-year-old Blandina Gomez and an 11-year-old unidentified girl, both from Oxnard, were treated for minor injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center, according to the CHP.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, although the CHP is investigating whether the 16-year-old was wearing a seat belt or was using a seat belt improperly.