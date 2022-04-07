While the $4.7 million rebuilding project at Solvang Festival Theater is underway, old house seats to be removed are being made available to members of the public who would like to own a piece of local history.
The theater's old red seating, which was purchased from a stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, and installed a year after the theater opened in 1974, will be made available to the public for a $100 donation per seat. The funds will benefit the theater’s capital campaign.
"We’ve been asked hundreds of times if we were getting new seats, and now, the answer is, 'Yes,'" said Chris Nielsen, Theaterfest board member and chair of the construction project team.
A brand-new seating package that was not part of the original construction plan has been added to the project which is on schedule to be completed in July, according to a theater spokesman. The new seats to be installed will be in the color Royal Copenhagen Blue, he added.
Starting Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 22, those interested in purchasing an old seat can visit the Theaterfest Business Office, located across the street from the theater, during regular business hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Seats purchased will be available for pickup starting April 25.
For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe at exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org or 805-686-1789.