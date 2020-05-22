Overturned trailer on Main St near Hwy 101 slows traffic

According to a tweet from the Santa Maria Police Department, traffic on Main Street will be slowed this morning due to an overturned trailer near Highway 101.
Officers are handling an overturned trailer on Main at the 101 overpass. Traffic is going to be impacted for the next two hours as they work to bring the trailer upright. Drive with caution and watch for the workers and officers. pic.twitter.com/cZAhjzcoMi— City of Santa Maria Police Department (@SMPDHQ) May 22, 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.