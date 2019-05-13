A project to resurface State Route 246 from the Santa Rosa Creek Bridge to Hapgood Road between Buellton and Lompoc will resume on Monday.
Caltrans says motorists will encounter lane closures with one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Thursday between the overnight hours of 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. and continue weekly. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.
The project was suspended last month due to insufficient overnight temperatures for paving.
The contractor conducting the $2 million resurfacing project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.
The routine resurfacing project is expected to be complete this June.
For Santa Barbara County traffic updates, motorists can contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.