Drivers will encounter overnight traffic control, lane closures and delays on Highway 154 from Santa Ynez through Los Olivos after a striping and rumble strip project gets underway Monday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Rumble strips will be installed and traffic striping painted on Highway 154 from Baseline Avenue to east of Highway 101.
Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control and moving lane closures from 7:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sundays, the spokesman said.
You have free articles remaining.
Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.
Sterndahl Enterprises Inc. of Sun Valley is the contractor for the $217,000 project that’s expected to be complete this December, weather permitting
For traffic updates on state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.