Caltrans announced Wednesday that because of an ongoing construction project on Highway 1, the roadway will be closed overnight between the San Carpoforo Bridge and Ragged Point.
According to a press release, crews have been working in the area to add a retaining wall and a viaduct and the closures will allow for necessary drilling.
The closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, Sept. 29 and running through the morning of Friday, Oct. 4.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic signal is expected to be installed the following week, and will allow Caltrans to work on the project with only limited impact on the highway. Traffic controls are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays starting on Oct. 6.
Souza Engineering of San Luis Obispo is listed as the contractor for this $4.1 million project that is slated to be completed by the spring of 2020.