A project to retrofit the bridges at the La Colina and Primavera undercrossings on State Route 154 in Santa Barbara will continue with overnight closures this month to allow for deck overlay and pavement work to be completed.
The project was delayed by one week due to cold overnight temperatures, and still is subject to further delay, according to Caltrans District 5.
Travelers can expect a full closure of State Route 154 from State Route 192 to Calle Real beginning Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 during the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Construction work on the bridge decks will be conducted at this time.