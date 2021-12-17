An overnight closure of Highway 135 in Los Alamos is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project at highways 101 and 135.
Highway 135 will be shut down in both directions between Bell and Main streets to San Antonio Boulevard, according to Caltrans District 5. Highway 101 southbound on/off ramps at Highway 135 will remain open. Northbound on/off ramps will remain open only to travelers headed to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
During the closure, a temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center, officials said.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, and electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the roadwork.
The closure is subject to cancellation based on weather conditions.
The $10 million project being conducted by Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria entails demolishing the bridges on Highway 101 at the Interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos, and installing protective barriers along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 left lane in both directions.
According to Caltrans, the project will continue to include periodic intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of Highway 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders over the next several months until its scheduled completion in the fall of 2022.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.