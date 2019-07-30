Search and Rescue teams combing the Los Padres National Forest for an overdue Santa Barbara hiker and his dog have located the man, according to a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokesman.
Santa Barbara resident Wesley Welch, 46, and his dog Davie departed the morning of Friday, July 26, for a 40-mile hike in the Sisquoc Canyon area of the San Rafael Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest. Welch provided a family member with his planned route and expected time of return, according to sheriff's spokesman Brad McVay, but the relative contacted the Sheriff's Office after he failed to return Sunday evening.
After a day and a half of searching, rescue teams found Welch along the trail late Tuesday morning. McVay did not immediately have information regarding his condition.
"All I know is that he's alive," he said. A helicopter had been called in to assist in the rescue.
Search for the overdue hiker began late Sunday night, when the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team was notified of the missing man. They found Welch's vehicle at the Manzana Creek Trailhead just after midnight Monday, suggesting he may still be on the trail.
Seventeen Search and Rescue members, several sheriff's deputies and a helicopter began searching Welch's route at 5 a.m. that day.
"Welch was not located and team members continued following the 40-mile trail throughout the day," McVay said. "Due to darkness, the search was suspended, however teams were inserted by helicopter to spend the night in the wilderness area and resume the search at first light."