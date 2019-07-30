An overdue hiker and his dog reported missing Sunday evening were found alive late Tuesday morning in a remote part of Los Padres National Forest more than 14 miles outside of Santa Ynez.
Santa Barbara resident Wesley Welch, 46, and his dog Davie departed the morning of Friday, July 26, for a 40-mile round-trip hike in the Sisquoc Canyon region of the San Rafael Wilderness area. When Welch failed to return from his trip on Sunday evening, a family member who was informed of his plans alerted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office that he was overdue on returning from his planned hike.
Welch was located at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday by a Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team near a remote area known as Fish Creek Camp, according to spokesman Brad McVay. He was extracted by helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion.
"Mr. Welch had covered approximately 38 miles of the 40-mile journey," McVay said. "The excessive heat may have been a contributing factor in this incident."
Davie was found in good health and walked out of the area with the search team. The pooch will be checked by an on-scene veterinarian before being reunited with the family, according to McVay.
The search for the overdue hiker began late Sunday night, when the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team was notified of the missing man. They found Welch's vehicle at the Manzana Creek Trailhead just after midnight Monday, suggesting he may still be on the trail. Seventeen members of the county's all-volunteer Search and Rescue team, several sheriff's deputies and a helicopter began searching Welch's route at 5 a.m. that day.
"Welch was not located and team members continued following the 40-mile trail throughout the day," McVay said. "Due to darkness, the search was suspended, however teams were inserted by helicopter to spend the night in the wilderness area and resume the search at first light."
More than 35 Sheriff's Search and Rescue personnel and deputies from other law enforcement agencies across southern California continued the search at sunrise on Tuesday. Additional support was provided by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, the county's Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit, the California National Guard and the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Aero Squadron, a volunteer group of pilots who flew over the search area to relay communication between the command post and search teams deep in the canyons.
Early Tuesday, search teams reached a trail register — a type of log for travelers to record their journey — located two-thirds of the way from the beginning of the hike. Teams who reviewed the log determined Welch had signed it, narrowing down the primary search area.
The incident commander commended Welch for contributing to his own rescue, including utilizing trail registers, and providing his route and expected duration to a family member before his departure.
"The incident commander stated that one of Mr. Welch’s biggest advantages was maintaining a positive attitude during the unexpected turn of events," McVay said.