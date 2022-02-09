Santa Maria city staff distributed more than 2,500 COVID-19 rapid test kits to community members during drive-through events at the Veterans Memorial Center and Minami Community Center on Wednesday morning.
Residents in cars as well as on bikes and motorcycles poured into the distributions as they began at 9 a.m. Each community member could request up to six tests, according to the city.
All kits at both locations were gone within approximately 45 minutes, the city announced on Twitter.
Residents can find other distribution locations for COVID-19 rapid test kits in Santa Barbara County online at publichealthsbc.org/at-home-test-kits.
New COVID-19 deaths
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has reported eight deaths from COVID-19 over the past three days, continuing a wave of deaths following the most recent case surge.
Three of the deaths were confirmed Monday, followed by one Tuesday and four more Wednesday. All eight were of residents over the age of 70, and one was associated with a congregate care site, according to county public health data.
Two of the individuals resided in Santa Maria, two in Lompoc, one in Orcutt, two in Santa Barbara and one in the South County area of Montecito, Carpinteria and Summerland.
Following 26 new deaths in the first six days of February, COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 619.