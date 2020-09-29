Over 150K coronavirus tests have been conducted in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department this week reached the milestone of 150,000 COVID-19 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic, including those performed at state-run testing sites and those ordered by primary and urgent care providers.

Public health officials predicted in early September that the county may reach the testing milestone by the end of the month, citing increased testing capabilities and, later, an increase in the amount of residents seeking tests in the South County.

According to Dr. Stewart Comer, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Laboratory, reaching that number of tests means approximately 1 in 3 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, keeping in mind that some individuals have had multiple tests.

The county's testing average for the past four weeks was around 8,000 tests per week, according to county data, demonstrating a stark contrast from the spring.

"At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were doing an average of 50 tests a week," Comer said.

Overall, the county has performed 152,980 tests as of Tuesday, according to county data.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso confirmed Tuesday that appointments continue to be available at state-run testing sites in Buellton and Santa Maria, while the Goleta site has remained busy.