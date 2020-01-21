Outdoor recreationalists gear up for grand opening of Pismo Preserve on Saturday

+8 Village Dirtbags present 86 bikes, helmets to kids from families stationed at Vandenberg Members of the Village Dirtbags gifted 86 bikes and helmets to children from families stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base during a giveaway event Saturday that capped the Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids program.

When the property was up for grabs, the nonprofit had only a nine-month window to come up with the money, and it did, Dettman said.

Between the state, local government entities, grants and thousands of individuals who contributed money, Dettman said funding for the project approached nearly $17 million in total.

An additional $310,000 is needed for the preserve, which doesn't yet include trails that are accessible under Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, she said.

Dettman said the project was more complex than was expected due to the constraints of the site, which needed parking, an entrance and significant roadway improvements along Mattie Road.

The discovery of a Chumash burial ground also forced the nonprofit to redesign the project, she added.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into buying this and creating it,” Dettman said. “It really makes it something for everyone.”

Santa Ynez Valley Riders to co-host annual Equine Emergency Expo; registration open Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Riders and the Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (HEET) of San Luis Obispo County, the third annual Equine Emergency Expo will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the party barn of event venue donors Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Association, located at 195 N. Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

Trail build-out included a collaboration between hundreds of volunteers from varying recreational backgrounds, said Kathy Redden, the equestrian liaison for the Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Redden previewed the trails this past Sunday and called the coastal views "extraordinary."