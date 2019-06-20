Yoga classes at Blacklake: Classes are Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., with Holly teaching, and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with Moyra teaching. They are perfect for those who do not wish to do floor yoga and will emphasize cardio and strength training. Both instructors have extensive experience teaching yoga, pilates and Zumba. The cost is $7 per class. Please call Barbara Schader at 949-233-2339 for additional information.
Blacklake Summer Concert Series: On June 26 the Damon Castillo Band will perform and Unfinished Business will be featured July 3. Don't forget to make your reservations early. For additional information please call 805-343-1214, or visit www.blacklake.com.
Recent ribbon cuttings in Nipomo: Congratulations to the following business in Nipomo - LVL Salon at 229 W. Tefft St.; Wells Fargo Bank, 555 W. Tefft St., Ste. 3, and Mackey & Mackey Insurance Agency.
Senior Center memorial for Delores Warwick will take place on Sunday, June 23, at 11:30 a.m. Please let the center know as they have a few special things planned for Dolores and they need an approximate number of attendees. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 929-1615.
July 4 festivities: Do not forget the 4th of July parade and many festivities that will be taking place on that day. Contact Richard Malvarose at (805) 868-7951 if you are interested in helping. I am sure they will be happy to have you join them in this wonderful endeavor. It has been a big hit every year and I hope it will continue to be very successful. Our family is looking forward to having a wonderful time. Hope to see you all there.
LA Mart/the Reef: The LA Mart Summer of Love Gift and Home Market show will be taking place through Saturday, July 22. I will be going to the show and will bring back what is new and hot on the market. You can ask your local merchants as well.
On a personal note: Thanks to all of you who called and sent e-mails regarding my absence. I have been having a few health problems, ended up in the hospital again, and they sent me to Stanford as my heart was not being very nice. It is now on the mend and I hope it will be 100% soon. Thanks for asking and caring. I missed writing too, but could not do it. Hopefully I am all fixed.