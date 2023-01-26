012623 Hope Village 01
Sylvia Barnard Executive Director at Good Samaritan Shelter, Sue Anderson, President and CEO at Marian regional medical Center and Edwin Weaver Executive Director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley speaking on the proposed project to for Hope Village to be at the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

 April Chavez, Staff

In its quest to counter the rise in homelessness in Santa Maria, the county held an informational meeting on the proposal to create an interim supportive housing center, called "Hope Village,” where homeless residents would temporarily live on county-owned land.

The meeting was Wednesday night at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.

Hope Village would be situated east of that government building on a vacant lot in Santa Maria near the College Square shopping center. Wednesday's meeting was open to the public where questions about funding, safety and security and location, among other topics, were asked and answered.

012623 Hope Village 02
Photos of the "Hope Village" interim housing site planned for Santa Maria are shown during an informational meeting held Wednesday at the Joseph Centeno Government Building.
012623 Hope Village 03
The vacant lot behind the Panera location on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria is seen in October. There are plans to build an interim housing site to counter homelessness in the county. 

012623 Hope Village 04
The vacant lot behind the College Square shopping center on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria is seen in October. There are plans to build an interim housing site to counter homelessness in the county. 

