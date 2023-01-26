Sylvia Barnard Executive Director at Good Samaritan Shelter, Sue Anderson, President and CEO at Marian regional medical Center and Edwin Weaver Executive Director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley speaking on the proposed project to for Hope Village to be at the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
In its quest to counter the rise in homelessness in Santa Maria, the county held an informational meeting on the proposal to create an interim supportive housing center, called "Hope Village,” where homeless residents would temporarily live on county-owned land.
The meeting was Wednesday night at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.
Hope Village would be situated east of that government building on a vacant lot in Santa Maria near the College Square shopping center. Wednesday's meeting was open to the public where questions about funding, safety and security and location, among other topics, were asked and answered.
The project involves the Good Samaritan Shelter, DignityMoves and Marian Regional Medical Center, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and some private organizations. These partners say they're joining forces to help get people out of the streets and into a safe space so they can start the road to recovery.
"While more permanent housing is the ultimate long-term goal, the proposed Hope Village Project is an interim, temporary housing step between tents and permanent housing where residents can be safe and receive the critical support services necessary to rebuild their lives," an organizational fact sheet says.
The location would be at the intersection of Centerpointe Parkway, Lakeside Parkway and Southside Parkway.
The first and major concern voiced by the public at Wednesday's was safety and security for those living at the proposed village and surrounding neighborhoods. At the meeting, community members expressed worry over the number of times they’ve encountered encampments near their homes or reported suspicious activity and the concerns they have for children's safety.
Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino reminded the public these are issues and worries they are facing right now and this project does not plan to exacerbate the situation, but rather to address it.
“Believe me, I have taken a bunch of pictures of that field right there and people in the park next to it passed out, shopping carts everywhere. That’s what we're trying to get rid of, that is why we are doing this because I am tired of seeing your neighborhood look like that," Lavagnino said.
Sylvia Barnard, the executive director at the Good Samaritan Shelter, says there will be 24-hour security at the site that can coordinate with local law enforcement. The proposal calls for 94 cabins, with each designed to house one individual or couple. Fifty-four of the cabins will be for chronically homeless individuals and couples, 10 will be for transitional-age youth who are mostly aging out of the foster system and 30 rooms will provide recuperative care that allows individuals experiencing homelessness to have a "safe place to rest," according to a fact sheet passed out at Wednesday's meeting.
The organizers of the project say about 70% of the county's homeless population lives unsheltered in places not meant for habitation. About 23% of the county's homeless population is in the Santa Maria Valley.
Private rooms are pivotal, organizers of Hope Village say, because they allow those living in them a sense of security and safety.
Barnard reminded the public of the success with a project in Santa Barbara that mirrors the one planned for Santa Maria. In Santa Barbara, of course, residents and business owners had many concerns, but organizers of the Santa Barbara project have called it a success story with few issues.
“We are one block off of State Street and if you drive down State Street just two blocks over, you’ll see the difference," Barnard said. "Many of those homeless are now within our programs and they are doing great. We’ve had about eight of them that have moved to permanent housing already and we’ve only been open since August."
Lavagnino emphasized that the project is slated to be at the location for three to five years. After that, the units will be repurposed and moved to alternative locations to assist others.
Lavagnino added that the location will benefit from being next to mental health and social services.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.