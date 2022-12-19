Country music, charity and Central Coast hospitality combined Saturday in Old Orcutt when local radio station Sunny Country 102.5 FM hosted its "Old Town Orcutt Christmas" event at a new venue constructed by Blast 825 restaurant and brewery.
The event was held at the freshly-finished Blast 825 Stockyard, an outdoor stage setup attached to the Orcutt Union Plaza. The concert was headlined by Orcutt native Pryor Baird, a former contestant on "The Voice" singing competition television show. Stephen Styles and Dylan Ortega also performed at the event.
Attendees who donated a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots received a discounted price on tickets. Santa Maria BBQ Outfitters also donated a barbecue pit to be raffled off from a pool of those who donated an item to Toys for Tots.
Now a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, Baird, a former Righetti High School student, made his debut on "The Voice" in 2018. It was announced earlier this month that Baird, a singer, songwriter and guitar player, had signed with Black River Entertainment as a solo artist. Additionally, it was announced that Baird will continue his tenure as a songwriter at Black River Publishing.
Sunny Old Town Country Christmas event draws local music fans to benefit concert Saturday.