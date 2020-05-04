Orcutt's Old Town Market closing after building 'unexpectedly' sold to investor
Old Town Market, which has operated as Old Orcutt's local grocery store since the late 1940s, will be closing its doors this summer after the building was sold in late April, according to market owner Mark Steller.

Steller said he received an unexpected text message from his landlord in late April informing him that the building had been sold to an investor, who Steller said reportedly plans to turn it into a cannabis dispensary. A store employee later identified the investor as Helios Dayspring, who owns a chain of cannabis dispensaries on the Central Coast.

The store was served with a 90-day eviction notice, which becomes effective as soon as Santa Barbara County lifts its coronavirus stay-at-home order, Steller said Monday, estimating his store has about four months before it must close. 

The market first opened as a Scolari's in 1947, and has operated as a local grocery market for the more than 70 years since then.

The market holds a special place in the history of Old Town Orcutt, and the local landscape will certainly change once it's gone, Steller said. 

"It's more than a grocery store, it's a landmark," said Steller, who said he was blindsided by the text message. "The value in this place is the business, not in the assets." 

Joseph Scolari opened the store under the name Scolari's, which expanded into several more stores across the Central Coast, fueled by the growth of nearby Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

The Scolari's chain was sold to the Lucky supermarket chain in 1979, while smaller stores like the Clark Avenue location were retained by the family, who operated it as J.J.'s. Steller and his wife, Wendy, purchased the Orcutt market in 2004. 

Since then, the store has become embedded in the community as a go-to for groceries, craft beer, deli sandwiches and local events, such as staying open late on the weekends to feature wine tastings for local vintners. 

Other times, it served as an after-school hangout for kids who'd stop in for candy or ice cream, Steller said. 

"I really wouldn’t call it a grocery place, it’s more like a social place," Steller said. 

Old Town Market's closure will mean the loss of 13 jobs, including four full-time positions. Steller said he isn't sure what the future holds for him but added the community can help by purchasing what they can from the store. 

"Stock up on your cat's favorite food, your favorite wine, canned goods, ice cream, get a T-shirt to remember this place by, get gifts for your loved ones and spread the word," read an announcement posted on the store's Facebook page on May 2. 

Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor-elect Bob Nelson, a regular patron of the store since he was a child, called Old Town Market's closing a "huge loss" for the community. 

Although the idea that the store will be turned into a cannabis dispensary quickly spread on social media, Nelson dismissed that as speculation. 

Supervisors approved an ordinance in February 2018 allowing cannabis storefronts in unincorporated planning areas, such as Orcutt, although no permits have been issued, Nelson said. 

The ordinance, which outgoing District 4 Supervisor Peter Adam voted against, requires storefronts to undergo a public permitting process, a process that was put on hold due to the coronavirus, Nelson added. 

