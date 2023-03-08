The heavy rains over the last few months have affected local residents and organizations, something the OASIS Center in Orcutt is dealing with now.

The senior center's Heck Hall is being replaced. Crews attempted to remove the modular building from the premises Tuesday, with the work scheduled to be finished Wednesday, according to Michelle Southwick, the executive director for the center. Contractor API will bring in a newer leased modular unit to replace the damaged building in a week.

The OASIS Center bills itself as a place of health, education and community and it can be difficult to achieve its goals without adequate facilities. (OASIS stands for Orcutt Area Seniors In Service). Southwick says the Heck Hall building was already 40 to 50 years old and its roof was leaking prior to the heavy rains. Although the building was run down, it was used for classes and activities every day.

Interior of a modular building at the Oasis Center in Orcutt was damaged by rainstorms early January.

