The heavy rains over the last few months have affected local residents and organizations, something the OASIS Center in Orcutt is dealing with now.
The senior center's Heck Hall is being replaced. Crews attempted to remove the modular building from the premises Tuesday, with the work scheduled to be finished Wednesday, according to Michelle Southwick, the executive director for the center. Contractor API will bring in a newer leased modular unit to replace the damaged building in a week.
The OASIS Center bills itself as a place of health, education and community and it can be difficult to achieve its goals without adequate facilities. (OASIS stands for Orcutt Area Seniors In Service). Southwick says the Heck Hall building was already 40 to 50 years old and its roof was leaking prior to the heavy rains. Although the building was run down, it was used for classes and activities every day.
The OASIS Center still aimed to make the most of the space by hosting various classes, like painting and yoga. The building was used by the Hiking and Adventure Club, the Friendship Club and for choir practice. Community members have used the building as a place to connect with one another and practice activities that bring them joy in their golden years.
Southwick says although the OASIS Center advocates for local seniors, the center is also meant for everyone.
“I think people sometimes don’t understand,” Southwick said, “yes, we say that we are geared towards 50-and-up, but our main mission and our main goal is to keep our community healthy. So it’s not about bringing in 75-year-olds with mobility issues, it’s about keeping ourselves healthy from your age to my age on up.“
This week the hiking group will hike through a local winery and have lunch together there afterwards. Southwick says activities like that provide a great social connection along with a physical workout, which is important to many people.
“Hiking alone compared to hiking with a companion, there is so much more to it when you are able to share the moment with someone,” said Southwick. “So we are trying to give our members as many opportunities to share those moments as we can. Social isolation was definitely a huge factor for so many of us, but it really hit some of our seniors hard because they were living alone."
Heck Hall was named after Christian Heck, who, according to Southwick, was a man that really played a huge part at OASIS back in the 1970s and '80s. Southwick said donations made in his honor are highly appreciated.
There were attempts to avoid further damage to the building and the center used tarps and sandbags on the roof to help stop any leaks, but after the heavy storms Heck Hall was left with severe water damage. The building was beaten up, with holes in the floor and ceiling tiles falling down. The bottom of the building was sinking into the earth with heavy amounts of mud making it more difficult to move the building.
When asked how she feels to see a new building coming to the OASIS Center, Amy Lammert, director of operations for the organization, said it’s nice that the groups who utilize the room will have a new, fresh and clean building.
“We've had these rundown buildings for a long time," Lammert said. "I already have some classes taking dibs and they want to come in the classroom first."
Southwick said the damaged building is a financial setback for the OASIS Center because they are currently saving money for a new building, but are in need of this space now and made the decision to use their funds towards replacing Heck Hall.
To donate to the OASIS Center, visit https://oasisorcutt.org/. Donors are able to designate in the comments whether they want the money to go towards the new building fund or towards replacing Heck Hall.
OASIS advocates for local seniors by "helping them stay healthy, engage in meaningful activities, build new friendships and learn new things," the group says. It is an independent nonprofit with the goal of enriching the lives of many in Northern Santa Barbara County. It's been active since 1984.
Those interested in learning about the center or attending an event can visit oasisorcutt.org and search under the activities tab for the event calendar. Some classes may include a small fee.
