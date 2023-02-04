VSFB Cubanissimo.jpg

Cubanissimo Cuban Café makes its debut inside of Vandenberg's Base Exchange food court.

 Contributed

Cuban restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café in Orcutt recently opened a second brick-and-mortar location inside of Vandenberg Space Force Base's Main Exchange, marking the company's second expansion since owners Arqui and Chrystal Trenado launched their eatery-on-wheels (food truck) in 2016.

The couple recently made an official announcement via social media, stating the smaller café-style shop — dubbed "Cubanissimo Cuban Café" located in the busy food court at the Base Exchange — is open for business Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The café menu features food items similar to its 5-year-old flagship location including a variety of beverages (minus alcoholic options), pastries, savory main dishes and sides such as the Cubano Sandwich, Pollo con Papas over Rice and Cuban Black Beans over Rice. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

