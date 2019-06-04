An Orcutt winery is hosting a fundraiser Friday to aid in the recovery of a mountain biker who sustained a severe spinal injury May 20 after crashing in the Orcutt hills.
After his crash, Dennis Fidel, 41, was left without feeling in his arms and legs. He was airlifted out of the Orcutt hills to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he underwent spinal surgery. The father of four now is beginning to regain sensation in his limbs, according to CORE Winery co-owner Becky Corey.
On Friday, CORE Winery will hold a raffle and donate a percentage of its wine sales to Fidel and his family to help with medical expenses. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the winery, located at 105 W. Clark Ave. in Old Orcutt. A food truck also will be present during the event.
Corey said Fidel's story hit close to home.
A critically injured bicyclist trapped on a trail in the Orcutt hills was rescued Monday afternoon by Santa Barbara County Fire crews.
“The reason why I came across this (is) he’s friends with our customers. Plus my husband and kids are cyclists,” Corey said. “We, as a business, always want to try to do something cause-related and of interest from local people."
Items to be raffled off Friday include a Santa Maria barbecue pit, bottles of Naughty Oak beer to go with the pit and two gift cards from Papa Napoli’s.
“We thought we'd help by inviting them to CORE to show off the pit and help sell more tickets on First Friday," event organizers said. "Raffle tickets will also be sold at Naughty Oak Brewing Co. on the same night so let's all rock it for the Fidel family!”
For more information about Friday’s event, contact Corey at 805-598-5050. For those wanting to donate to Fidel’s GoFundMe account, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-dennis039s-recovery-after-mtb-accident