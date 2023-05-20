The Orcutt Union School District announced that its Transportation Department has been selected for the district’s inaugural “We Are Orcutt” award.
The transportation team, which includes school bus drivers, bus attendants and a coordinator, was chosen for the honor because of how, on multiple occasions this school year, it has mobilized at a moment’s notice to transport students home safely.
“Members of the Transportation Department are true professionals who can be counted on to put student safety first,” said Holly Edds, the district superintendent. “They also play an important role with our students. For many of our students, our bus drivers and bus attendants are the first smiling adult seen in the morning and the last before they get home.”