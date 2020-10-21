Orcutt Union School District families protest delayed reopening decision

Around 30 parents and children from the Orcutt Union School District rallied on Wednesday afternoon to protest the district's recent decision to continue distance learning through January.

The group gathered at the corner of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road at 4 p.m., holding signs and banners with messages like "Home is not school" and "Reopen OUSD." Some children held signs saying "I miss my friends."

Although K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County were officially permitted to reopen Oct. 13, Orcutt and several other public school districts decided against bringing back students just yet due to local COVID-19 case rates that outpace the rest of the county.

Orcutt Union officials also expressed concerns about the liability they could face if a teacher or student were to contract COVID-19 onsite, a situation that is not currently covered by district liability insurance.

Sara Shiffrar, a protest attendee whose three children attend Orcutt Union schools, said she doesn't understand why the district won't resume in-person learning when the majority of private schools have embraced the option.