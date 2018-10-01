Candidates for the Orcutt Union School District board of education promised voters that they will always make sure "kids come first" during a candidates forum held Monday night at Orcutt Junior High School.
Organized by the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley and co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Times, the forum was designed to give candidates an opportunity to present their views and answer questions from the audience before voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.
Three longtime board members — Bob Hatch, Jim Peterson and Rob Buchanan — have declined to seek re-election in 2018, creating an opportunity for a new group of board members to possibly alter the trajectory of Orcutt's lone local governing body.
About 50 people turned out for the forum to hear from all five candidates: engineer Eric Melsheimer, business manager Melanie Waffle, small-business owner Mark Steller, banking officer Shaun Henderson and educator/parent Laurel Ciervo.
A former counselor and dean at Orcutt Academy, Ciervo, who currently works for the Santa Maria-based Olive Grove Charter School, called for an emphasis on "whole-child education" during her opening statement. While she noted the importance of academic success, she said the district must provide for the student body's physical, mental and emotional well-being as well.
"It is imperative our teaching staff have the resources and training necessary to address the academic needs of our students," Ciervo told the crowd. "It is also important that all staff — classified and certificated — have what they need to ensure that our campuses are safe, secure [and] inclusive."
Henderson, a banking officer who has coached Orcutt youth sports and served on appointed school site committees, says school safety and oversight of Measure G funds — the $60 million bond approved by voters in November 2016 — are among two of his biggest priorities if elected.
"It's about the kids," said Henderson, who promises to keep students and teachers "safe and secure" while capping classroom size. "Teachers can't do their job in overcrowded classrooms. We must be able to maintain order and have safe classrooms."
Henderson hopes to see the renovations to Alice Shaw Elementary School (which establish a singular point of access to the campus) rolled out in a timely fashion to other sites. "We need to never stop looking at how we can keep all of our children safe and secure," he said.
Orcutt Union's strong reputation as a school district is part of what drew Melsheimer to the area when he and his family relocated a little more than two decades ago. An engineer and CEO of Melfred Borzall, a directional drilling tool manufacturer headquartered in Santa Maria, Melsheimer said his positive experience in the Monterey Park school system inspired him to seek office.
"I believe this is a very important time for the Orcutt school district," Melsheimer said of Measure G, a "$60 million investment" in the District by the community. In addition to bond oversight, Melsheimer would like to explore opportunities for external partnerships to expand opportunities available to students.
"Some of the best learning happens when students are self-motivated," he said, listing the various extracurricular activities available to district students. "But all these things need resources and money that may not be available in the general budget."
Holding up a photo of his two granddaughters, Old Town Market owner Mark Steller told the audience that even though they don't attend Orcutt schools, he wants to ensure all students receive a quality education. Steller's plans for the district revolve around ensuring student safety, ensuring a high level of student achievement and improving college and career preparation.
"Parents and kids need to identify with and feel important about their schools — they need to have pride in their schools," he said. "That's where I believe I can make that connection with all of my experience."
A lifelong Orcutt resident and self-described "open book," Waffle, who manages Next Day Signs in Santa Maria, said she wants to foster greater conversation and transparency at the district level. Promising to listen and learn from district teachers, parents and students, Waffle hopes to come in with an open mind to fulfill the district's core mission.
"Anyone coming in with too much of a plan might be zeroed in on something and might miss something else," she said. "It's important to be open and have a loose plan, but not be so rigid towards it."