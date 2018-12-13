An elementary school in Orcutt and other areas in Santa Barbara County fell victim to a nationwide threat that demanded bitcoins to avoid a bomb detonation, all of which were deemed to be a hoax.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, along with a number of law enforcement agencies nationwide received reports Thursday of a bomb threat hoax that was emailed to an elementary school in Orcutt, and a hotel near Goleta.
The emails included an extortion demand for money in the form of bitcoins. The Sheriff's Office was notified of the hoax at Alice Shaw Elementary School at 10:10 a.m. when the campus reportedly received a suspicious email sent with a bomb threat demanding $20,000 in the form of bitcoins.
County sheriff's deputies worked closely with the Orcutt Union School District to ensure the safety of students and staff; deputies staged in the area and investigated the incident, and further noted similar threats that were made in and around Santa Barbara County and the country.
The threat was quickly determined to be part of a nationwide hoax, and deemed not credible.
"It saddens me to think that we live in a time when technology can be abused to scare, threaten and worry others, but from time to time this does happen," said OUSD Superintendent Debbie Blow. "We will always strive to keep our staff and students as safe as humanly possible."
At approximately 11:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of another bomb threat email that was sent to the Ramada Inn located at the 4700 block of Calle Real in Goleta; that threat also was deemed to be a hoax.
The Sheriff's Bomb Squad also responded to both incidents, as well as additional threats that were reportedly received in the city of Santa Barbara, according to the sheriff's office spokeswoman. The Bomb Squad monitored all of the incidents in the county and communicated with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
The FBI is investigating the threats, which appear to be originating from outside the United States. The Sheriff's Office recommends that anyone who receives one of the threats contact law enforcement immediately.