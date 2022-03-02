About 30 Orcutt residents learned about a new Santa Barbara County Fire Department station proposed for a vacant parcel alongside Union Valley Parkway at a community meeting Tuesday evening hosted by 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.
County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig and some of his top staff members joined Nelson to provide a general overview of the site and the features Fire Station 25 will probably include once it’s completed in roughly three years.
Attendees at the community meeting in the Church of Christ multipurpose room also had an opportunity to ask questions and offer suggestions about things they would like to see incorporated in the project at the west end of Brookside Avenue.
Nelson said the county purchased the roughly 5-acre parcel, designated Key Site 27 and targeted for 22 homes in the Orcutt Community Plan, at a low price of $1.1 million.
He said the county closed escrow on the purchase in January, so planning for the station is just getting started.
“Obviously, we don’t need 5 acres for a fire station,” Nelson said. “So we’re also looking at that site to see what other amenities we can supply there.”
But he later added that since the purchase price was so low, the county isn’t under pressure to maximize development on the property, and the public has expressed some interest in keeping part of it open space.
A station schematic shown on the project site was on display at the meeting, along with a color-coded map depicting where service calls originate, but Hartwig said the schematic is the design for Station 10 being built in Goleta.
He said Station 25 will be a unique design that may become a template for construction of a new Station 21 and any future stations that may be built.
The department plans to bid on providing ambulance service in the county, and if it wins the contract, Station 25 will likely have a bay where an ambulance would be permanently parked.
Hartwig said about 2½ acres of the site can’t be developed because it is in the flyway for Santa Maria Public Airport, although it’s possible a community center could be built within those boundaries because it wouldn’t be continuously occupied.
The Fire Department’s long-range plan calls for replacing Station 21 in Old Town Orcutt, but officials decided it would be better to first build Station 25.
That will fill the gap in what Hartwig called the “triangle of coverage” formed by Station 21 on Union Avenue, Station 26 on Tiffany Park Court and Santa Maria Fire Department Station 6 at the airport.
Then the department will begin looking for a site to build a new Station 21, ideally to the west of Old Town Orcutt.
Hartwig said it will take about three months to settle on a design for the station, nine months for the engineering work and 18 months for construction. The estimated cost will be somewhere between $7 million and $10 million.
Residents appeared relieved when Hartwig said Brookside Avenue would not be the station’s primary entry and exit point, which will be via two driveways on Union Valley Parkway, a wide one for apparatus and a narrower one for firefighters and the public.
But Hartwig said there likely will be a connection to Brookside Avenue so engines wouldn’t have to circle around on Hummel Drive or South Bradley Road to Foster Road to reach a fire or medical call in the neighborhood bounded by Lockford Street on the west and Shady Glade Drive on the east.
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for County Fire, said the department wants to be a good neighbor.
“When we work at a fire station, we’re a member of that neighborhood for our 24-hour shift,” Bertucelli said. “We recognize we’re in a neighborhood where people are living their lives.”