The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle collision with a tree along Highway 101 near Clark Avenue on Tuesday evening.
Orcutt resident Raymond Speer, 49, was killed after drifting off the road for an unknown reason while traveling southbound on Highway 101 and colliding with a tree just after 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Heavy extrication was required to remove Speer, who was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.