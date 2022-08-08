After being kept in the dark for two years by the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rainbow of Gems Show illuminated the world of minerals, fossils, semiprecious stones and jewelry for aficionados and novices alike last weekend at Nipomo High School.

Orcutt Mineral Society’s show brought an estimated 500 people to the North Thompson Avenue campus each day Friday and Saturday and a few less on Sunday, spokesman Wayne Mills said.

