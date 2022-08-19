An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences.

Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more than 35 applicants across the country to serve on the Alzheimer’s Association National Early-Stage Advisory Group.

The group’s nine members share personal insights and their experiences of living with dementia with the media and groups nationwide, an Alzheimer’s Association spokeswoman said.

