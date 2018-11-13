An Orcutt man was transported Tuesday to a local hospital for a mental health review after he allegedly threatened to carry out a school shooting in Santa Maria.
At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Paso Robles Police contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office after someone reported a concerning Facebook post made by a 22-year-old Orcutt resident, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. The resident, who has not been identified, reportedly indicated he wanted to shoot up a school in Santa Maria, although he did not specify which one.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to his home, investigated and determined he did not have access to firearms, Hoover said. Mental health experts performed an assessment, and he was transported to a local hospital for follow-up care.
While there was never a direct threat, officials at the Santa Maria Joint Union and Santa Maria-Bonita school districts were notified, according to Hoover.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District spokesperson Maggie White said the district was notified about the threat early Tuesday by the Sheriff's Office and that individual school administrators were later notified that the threat was noncredible.
The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and will forward its findings to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Sheriff's officials commended the person who quickly reported the post to law enforcement.
“It is important that we are aware of any potential threat to public safety so that we can quickly intervene, determine if a threat exists and ensure that people who are suffering from mental health issues are getting the assistance they need,” Hoover said.