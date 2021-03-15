Orcutt Lions Club award-winning barbecue team will serve up full tri-tip dinners to feed an entire family for those who reserve one by Wednesday, as only 50 dinners will be available.
For $50, buyers will receive an entire barbecued tri-tip plus enough beans, green salad with dressing and garlic bread to feed an entire family, with proceeds going to the club’s building fund, a Lions Club spokesman said.
Tri-tip dinners can be reserved by calling Sheri at 805-934-1246, with meals scheduled for pickup at 2 or 3:30 p.m. behind the Orcutt Lions Club, 126 S. Broadway St., by entering the alley from Union Street, the spokesman said.
Refunds will not be provided for unclaimed dinners.