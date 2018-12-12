Standing before friends, family members and school administrators, four new northern Santa Barbara County school board members — three from Orcutt Union and one from Guadalupe Union — raised their right hands, recited the 86-word oath of office and affirmed their commitment to the office they were elected to fill.
"It was definitely unexpected," newly elected Guadalupe Union School District trustee Raul Rodriguez Jr., 31, said of his come-from-behind victory over incumbent trustee MaryLou Sabedra-Cuello. He trailed the three-term incumbent by 29 votes on election night, a margin that began to narrow as additional ballots were counted. When the County Elections Office posted its certified results on Dec. 5, Rodriguez finished six votes ahead.
"I'm very thankful that the community was able to support me and get me through," he said. "I'm here to look out for [and] do the best that I can do for the kids. Now it's time to focus on [creating] a better community here in Guadalupe."
Drawing inspiration from his experience as a youth sports coach and godfather David Rodriguez, a former Guadalupe Union trustee of nearly two decades, Rodriguez said his commitment and desire to improve the community increased as his children progressed through the public school system.
"I feel like I've adopted another 1,200 children," the father of five joked, "because the things I want for my children I want for all the kids in our community."
His plans for the coming term include an emphasis on academic and student support services, as well as promoting a culture of pride among district parents.
"I want our parents to be able to say, proudly, that 'My child goes to Mary Buren. My child goes to school at McKenzie. My child has a great academic background,'" he said. "We need to look out for what's best for our children."
Less than an hour later in an overflowing Orcutt Union School District boardroom, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido welcomed Mark Steller, Melanie Waffle and Shaun Henderson as the district's newest board members. The three ran on a platform that emphasized fiscal responsibility, bond oversight and student enrichment.
"Taking this oath of office comes with a very high honor, and also a very high responsibility," she told the trio prior to their swearing in. "It's a commitment to serve and to lead on behalf of the students and staff of the Orcutt Union School District."
The group of three replace long term trustees Bob Hatch, Rob Buchanan and Jim Peterson, who chose to step down from the district's school board after a combined 52 years of service. Salcido urged the new board members to learn from difficult situations they will inevitably face during their terms, reminding them that decisions will not only affect the district's current students but also those in the generations to come.