Orcutt fire station increases staffing to handle increased call volume

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has added an extra firefighter to its Orcutt fire station, increasing staff from three to four to handle a greater call volume.

The addition of another firefighter Monday comes in response to the increased calls for service as the Santa Maria Valley grows in size and population, said County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Staffing at Fire Station 21, located at 335 Union Ave. in Orcutt, now consists of a captain, engineer, firefighter/paramedic and firefighter/EMT.

The increased staffing allows the engine company to meet the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's "two-in/two-out" requirement for entry into interior areas considered immediately dangerous to life and health, Bertucelli said.

