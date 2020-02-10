Orcutt fire station increases staffing to handle increased call volume

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has added an extra firefighter to its Orcutt fire station, increasing staff from three to four to handle a greater call volume.
The addition of another firefighter Monday comes in response to the increased calls for service as the Santa Maria Valley grows in size and population, said County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Staffing at Fire Station 21, located at 335 Union Ave. in Orcutt, now consists of a captain, engineer, firefighter/paramedic and firefighter/EMT.
The increased staffing allows the engine company to meet the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's "two-in/two-out" requirement for entry into interior areas considered immediately dangerous to life and health, Bertucelli said.
The requirement calls for at least two employees entering such an area to remain in visual or voice contact with each other at all times.
"By meeting this requirement, the crew will have sufficient numbers to aggressively attack interior structure fires prior to the arrival of other engines," Bertucelli said.
Bertucelli added that an additional firefighter will be available to respond to incidents in other districts and will allow Station 21 to stay in service while its firefighter/paramedic continues patient care inside an ambulance on its way to the hospital.