Baby Xyla, the first child born in the Santa Maria Valley during the new year, made her debut at 2:27 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Marian Regional Medical Center.
Xyla, whose parents are Savanna Esquivel and Cam Allen, weighed 7 1/2 pounds and was 20 inches at birth, according to Kailey Cox, a communications specialist at Marian Regional Medical Center.
After Xyla’s birth, Marian staff presented Esquivel and Allen with a gift basket containing lotion, soft plush toys, blankets, clothes and various items for the new mom and baby.
Xyla is the second daughter for Esquivel, who has a total of six children with the oldest being 13. “Our other daughter, who's 5 years old, said she wanted a sister,” she said. “We were super excited about this pregnancy when we found out we were having a daughter. We’re blessed, we’re so happy.”
The name Xyla came from a television show, Esquivel said. “I honestly was watching a cartoon with my kids and heard it as a character’s name and fell in love with the name. It was different and unique.”
Esquivel originally had a due date of Jan. 6 and initially went to the hospital a few days before Christmas with light contractions. “We went in on Friday [Dec. 21] and then contractions stopped so we went home,” she said. “The doctor thought it would be a Christmas baby. On New Year’s Eve, that’s when contractions really started.”
While in labor around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Esquivel learned that her baby might be the first birth at Marian Regional Medical Center in the year.
“I thought someone was way ahead of us but one of the nurses said we were still in the running to have a New Year’s baby,” Esquivel said. “It was exciting news. The doctor came in and I pushed one big push and she came out. She came within five minutes. It’s a great story to have to tell her when she gets older.”