New and old cars and trucks as well as motorcycles decorated with lights and wrapping paper rolled through the streets of Orcutt to celebrate the holiday season Saturday night.
The Merry Christmas Car Train was organized by American Legion Riders Post 534, Orcutt Lions Club and Welcome Home Military Heroes as some sort of replacement for the community’s annual Christmas parade that was canceled this year.
Opal Chamberlain, a U.S. Navy veteran from World War II, and U.S. Army Air Force retired Lt. Col. Lloyd Daniels, also a World War II veteran, served as grand marshals for the parade.
The event kicked off with a reception with Santa Claus from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Orcutt Lions Club, although vehicles started staging at 6 p.m. at Rice Ranch Road just west of Dyer Street.
Many of the participants dressed in pajamas, Christmas sweaters and other festive attire to cruise the route that followed Pino Solo Drive, Stubblefield Road, East Bradley Road, Oak Knoll Road, Kenneth Avenue, Clark Avenue, Cherry Avenue, Patterson Road, Orcutt Road, Foxenwood Lane, Stansbury Drive, Coachman Way, Old Mill Lane, South Blosser Road back to Clark and then South Broadway Street.
Along the way, spectators clapped, waved and cheered the car train as it rolled by.
The event was open to anyone and decorations weren’t required, but participants were required to drive with their emergency flashers on and obey all traffic laws.