Orcutt Bakery is back.
The local business at the Acorn Plaza reopened on Feb. 4 after it suffered water damage due to a leaky roof on Jan. 4.
The leaky roof resulted in the shop being flooded twice from the continued heavy rainfall.
The family-owned business is run by Shawn and Danielle Gerber, a husband-and-wife couple who first opened up shop in April of 2015.
After the shop suffered water damage, Shawn said they had no idea when the shop would be up and running again.
In the midst of the Gerbers trying to work with their property manager, business insurance and the property owner, they decided to start a GoFundMe reaching out to the community for help and sharing their predicament.
"I still have yet to really hear from the landlord about what they plan to do, they still have an insurance claim open,” said Shawn. "They’re not really interested in answering our questions."
Shawn says they had no idea what the response from the community would be with the GoFundMe, but it turned out to be amazing.
“I didn’t think we’d be open this soon considering all the damage it caused,” said Shawn “We raised $8,000 and that went all into getting it back open."
Shawn says the GoFundMe will be closing now because they are back on their feet and if there are people who want to support the business he rather they come in and enjoy the bakery than give money online.
A total of 78 donations were made through GoFundMe to support the bakery. A few people made large donations, such as Kirsi Kilpelainen, who donated $600 and wished the bakery best of luck from the Kipelainen family. Also Dona Hougaard was the first person to donate and sent $1,000.
She commented, “Danielle and Shawn had their livelihood destroyed by the flood and are in desperate need.”
With the $8,000, Orcutt Bakery was able to redo the front of the store and put in new flooring, complete a bathroom remodel and everything else needed to help bring the shop back to life.
“That was able to buy supplies and Kinyon Construction had some guys come out and give us a hand with some of the stuff like the drywall, the electrical, the plumbing. All the stuff you need a licensed contractor for,” said Shawn, adding that they couldn't have reopened so fast without the support of the community and the shop would be nothing without that support as well.
“I just can't express enough if it weren’t for all the support we’d be waiting on insurance,” said Shawn. “I haven’t heard an update in over two weeks on that. I think if we were relying on that, we wouldn’t be open for another month or an extra month easily."
Shawn says everything is going good and the bakery looks better than it did before. The business had a successful first weekend.
“I just want to get back to a new normal and thanks to all the people that were excited to either give us money or come in and support us, we had a really good weekend,” said Shawn. “Just the two days we were open and not that many people were aware of it, but even with that little, I can’t imagine how much more is to come."
