Orcutt Bakery is back.

The local business at the Acorn Plaza reopened on Feb. 4 after it suffered water damage due to a leaky roof on Jan. 4.

The leaky roof resulted in the shop being flooded twice from the continued heavy rainfall.

Orcutt Bakery is a scratch bakery specializing in cakes, cupcakes, brownies and cookies. Custom orders are also available in various sizes. The shop has recovered after suffering water damage last month due to the series of storms that hit the Central Coast.

The strawberry cheesecake is a local favorite and now available in 6-inch and full size at the Orcutt Bakery.

