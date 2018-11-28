Lori Mole spent half a lifetime promoting the works of other artists. Now the Orcutt-based contemporary painter is celebrating with her own work on exhibit at Amsterdam Whitney Gallery in New York City’s storied Chelsea arts district.
“It’s a dream come true,” Mole said.
From Nov. 7 through Dec. 6, the ground-floor gallery is featuring Mole’s “Music Series” in conjunction with its Cornucopia Counterparts. Her work, which pays tribute to the universal language of music, will show alongside the works of New Yorker Neil Kerman and Sweden’s Gunilla Klemendz.
“Expressive and warm, Lori Mole’s art magnetically draws viewers inward. Drawing from her unyielding passion for the arts, she articulates the essence of emotion and rejoices in the human spirit,” wrote Ruthie Tucker, owner/curator of Amsterdam Whitney Gallery.
Neighboring exhibits in the four-part “Moulin Rouge-Thanksgiving” showcase include: Apotheosis of the Illuminata featuring Norwegian artist Aase Birkhaug, California’s Patrick Dennis, and New Yorker Paul Kentz; Fulcrum of the Fantastic featuring Tel Aviv-based Anat Aron, Cora Cronemeyer of New York, and the stylized collage of Matt Gabel; and Optyx of the Aesthetica including New York-based Madeleine Schachter, Californian Michael Schaffer, Floridian Drea Vernazza and South Korean Jeong-ah Zhang.
“I’ve helped hundreds of artists, so it’s just really such a blessing and a treat to do it for myself now,” the Orcutt-based painter said after touching down in New York City.
Mole, raised in Orland, ran her own award-winning gallery in Sonoma County for 20 years. Among her titles was inclusion in “Top 100 Galleries of American Crafts in the USA” and “Best Art Gallery of Sonoma, Napa and Marin Counties.”
Throughout, she explored her own art.
“The Music Series,” the works for which she is becoming increasingly recognized, orignally began as “Symphony Series” and reflected the classical music that played in her galleries throughout her early career. But as watercolor shifted to acrylic drizzles and flowing brushstrokes, the series grew to include other musical forms: jazz, country, blues, opera and rock ’n roll.
“I want people to see the music. Music is what feelings sound like. It’s amazing how music touches people. Music takes you right back to special moments in your life,” said Mole, who focuses not on musicians, but the instruments and notes themselves.
She enjoys seeing how viewers respond to her works. Musicians, she said, will try to read the notes. Music lovers tell her of musical memories her paintings invoke.
“People love my work because it’s not so abstract. It’s not something you’re trying to figure out. They can relate to it right away,” Mole said.
Exhibiting her watercolors at her gallery led to connecting with galleries and events across the country including Wild About Music Art & Gift Gallery in Austin, Texas. For its show honoring Willie Nelson, the gallery selected a Mole painting inspired by the musician’s guitar, Trigger.
“She has a recognizable style with her bold keyboards and interpretation of music,” said gallery owner Shelley Meyer.
When San Francisco’s de Young Museum “Bouquets to Art” event traveled to Santa Rosa, Mole’s painting “Dancing in the Dark” was selected and translated into a floral arrangement.
In 2014, Mole moved to Orcutt to be closer to her parents, Lil and Jim Mole, her brother and extended family. She continued her work in the arts world with a focus on marketing and increasingly shifted her attention to her own studio where acrylics demand her attention.
My parents have been my greatest supporters, especially my mom. Before my dad passed, he said, ‘Well, you better get to paintin’,” Mole said.
She took his request to heart. The result: a banner year of exhibits and recognition in 2018.
Early in the year, her work was selected for exhibit at Artexpo New York.
“That was quite an amazing show. It’s the largest international show for fine art and all of a sudden a man walks up to me, hands me what I felt was like the Golden Ticket, and said the gallery wanted me to be a part of their family,” Mole said.
Two months later, her work was selected from among more than 600 artists for a Certificate of Excellence granted by Santa Barbara-based Artavita Online Gallery. That honor led to an opportunity to exhibit at Art San Diego in October.
In 2018, three of her works were also selected for inclusion in the National Small Works Competition held Nov. 5 through Dec. 29 in Mesquite, Nevada.
“It’s nice to be doing my own thing. I feel like I really jumpstarted that with Artexpo New York, and it’s just amazing,” Mole said.
She’s marching into the new year with more shows on tap, the most thrilling of which, she said, is a gallery in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“It’s nice to be in an area that’s known as an art market. Scottsdale is one one of the largest art markets in the country,” Mole said.
To see Mole’s work locally, visit Costa de Oro Winery where her original paintings are often on show, and prints and cards from “The Wine Series” are now on sale. Her work is also included in the “Little Treasures” exhibit running through Dec. 29 at Art Central Gallery, 1329 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.