Orcutt Academy High School’s robotics team qualified for a world championship after winning regional finalist and excellence awards at the FIRST Robotics Competition Ventura County Regional from March 10 to 12.
In their first in-person competition in two years, Orcutt Academy’s team Spartatroniks #3512 attended the regional event in Port Hueneme. The team of 28 high school students and eight adult mentors has been working since January to design, fabricate and program a robot to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition.
"It was great being in-person, and it was awesome to see the whole team," said Nicholas Camacho, team captain. "It's really stressful during the build season, but being there that stress was relieved in a way."
FIRST is an international nonprofit, created by Segway inventor Dean Kamen, that encourages learning about science, technology, engineering and math through competitions and other activities. Alumni of FIRST programs gain access to exclusive scholarships, internships and other opportunities that create connections and open pathways to a wide variety of careers, according to its website.
During the competition, Spartatroniks went into playoffs ranked in fifth place out of the 40 teams at regionals. They made it all the way to finals before finally being beaten out in the last match.
"Our simplicity allowed us to achieve a lot," said Tre Elliot, mechanical lead for the team.
Spartatroniks was also honored with the Excellence in Engineering Award. The award celebrates the team that demonstrates a professional approach to the design process.
In early January, Spartatroniks students brainstormed and designed the robot, with guidance from their mentors. The students used a computer-aided design program called Solidworks to plan and test the robot before it was even built.
"It stared Jan. 9 with our big kickoff," Camacho said. "It's crazy how many ideas get flushed out; it all started with whiteboards and markers."
Using those designs, students then used their skills on the mill, lathe, CNC and 3D printer to create and assemble a working robot. Students also do all of the wiring and programming necessary to make a working robot.
Other local teams also attended the Ventura Regional event including 5818 Riviera Robotics from Santa Barbara and 5136 MechaPirates from Santa Ynez.
Spartatroniks will go on to compete at the Central Valley Regional from March 30 to April 2, followed by the World Championship in Houston from April 19 to 23.
For more information about the team, visit www.spartatroniks.com. A documentary about FIRST robotics competitions, “More Than Robots,” now is airing on Disney+.