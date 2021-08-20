Orcutt Academy will offer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during a clinic for students age 12 and up on Aug. 26 in partnership with Albertsons.
The clinic will take place in the Orcutt Academy High School multi-use room from 3 to 5 p.m., according to the Orcutt Union School District.
While the clinic is aimed at students age 12 and older, appointments also will be available for adults interested in receiving the vaccine.
Residents can make an appointment online through Albertsons at kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1629304332312.
Santa Barbara County's 12 to 15 age group currently has the lowest vaccination rates, with just 37% fully vaccinated, according to county public health data.
The COVID-19 vaccine is always free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status. For more information about walk-in vaccination clinics and appointments, visit myturn.ca.gov.
Orcutt Academy is located at 610 Pinal Ave. in Orcutt.