Orcutt Academy High School students volunteer to help children with disabilities

A group of Orcutt Academy High School students recently volunteered to assist Abilities For Kids (AFK), a community nonprofit organization that helps children with various disabilities, during its holiday event.

At the AFK Holiday Fun Fest in December, children enjoyed interactive games, arts, crafts and the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa.

Volunteers from Orcutt Academy High School were assisted at the various activity stations, making it possible for children of both typical abilities and special needs to participate in the event.

