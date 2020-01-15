Orcutt Academy High School students volunteer to help children with disabilities

Orcutt Academy High School students volunteer to help children with disabilities

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Orcutt Academy volunteers

A group of Orcutt Academy High School students volunteered to assist Abilities For Kids (AFK), making it possible for children of both typical abilities and special needs to participate in its holiday event. 

 Contributed

A group of Orcutt Academy High School students recently volunteered to assist Abilities For Kids (AFK), a community nonprofit organization that helps children with various disabilities, during its holiday event. 

At the AFK Holiday Fun Fest in December, children enjoyed interactive games, arts, crafts and the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa. 

Volunteers from Orcutt Academy High School were assisted at the various activity stations, making it possible for children of both typical abilities and special needs to participate in the event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News