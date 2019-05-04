Santa Maria’s Communications Center could not be fully integrated with Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s dispatch system but would provide an excellent redundant dispatch operation, according to a report to be delivered Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
So the report says the two favored options for separating fire and Sheriff’s Office dispatching services are to expand the Emergency Operations Center or to construct a new building adjacent to the current dispatch center.
Supervisors are scheduled to receive the report and could decide which option to pursue at the meeting set for 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
In August 2018, supervisors directed the staff to examine the feasibility of physically separating the law enforcement dispatch from the fire and emergency medical services dispatch.
The proposal involved creating a regionalized law enforcement service in the North County and a regionalized fire service in the South County.
In addition, the staff was asked to determine the possibility of fully integrating the county system with Santa Maria’s operation.
After multiple meetings with various agency officials, the staff determined that while the Santa Maria Communications Center is a state-of-the-art facility handling both police and fire dispatching, it uses a fully encrypted UHF Motorola computer-aided dispatch system at 700 megahertz.
That system is not widely used by fire agencies, the vast majority of which are on nonencrypted VHF systems, and they don’t want to change systems, which would pose a barrier to full integration of the county and city operations.
In addition, the available floor space within the city’s operation would not allow for full expansion of services during major fires.
Building a separate space for county dispatch inside the city facility would disrupt police operations. In addition, parking space would be inadequate.
Internal buildout of a facility would essentially put the county in a position of leasing space from the city, but the county could lease space anywhere, and the arrangement would not be an advantage financial for the city or the county.
Staff is recommending creation of a Regional Fire Communication Facility to serve all the fire agencies, who would contribute financially to the facility’s operational costs, which would require approval of their various governing bodies.
Three options were investigated for the facility’s location — expanding the Emergency Operations Center, putting both dispatch operations in separate areas of the current dispatch center or building a new facility adjacent to the existing center.
Staff rejected the second option for a number of reasons, including that the existing facility would have to be shut down during construction.
The Fire Department favors expanding the EOC because it is built to “essential facilities” standards, infrastructure like fiber-optic cables are easily accessible and the facility was designed for future expansion on the west side.
The Sheriff’s Office does not favor the third option, however, which would involve building a new facility in the parking lot next to the existing center.
While the pros include the ability to share infrastructure, the parking lot would provide an existing “pad” and operations could continue during construction, the cons are the cost, loss of parking space and the fact that it’s not in the North County, although neither is the EOC.
The staff report indicates the only other options are to search for a viable commercial property, consider using the Santa Maria fire facility or optimize the existing operation